Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $40,554,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

