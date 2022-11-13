Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAW) Short Interest Update

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

VENAW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Venus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.