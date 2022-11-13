Venus BUSD Price Up 0.1% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.59 million and $33.41 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217307 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,791,931.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

