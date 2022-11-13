Venus USDC Hits Market Capitalization of $103.62 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.62 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00584633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.03 or 0.30452611 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,820,863,160.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02171815 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,560,254.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.