Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 1,181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Verano stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Verano has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verano will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

