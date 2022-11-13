Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ) Financial Analysis

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -11.36% -10.48% -7.45% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -287.46% -146.58%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vericel and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $156.18 million 7.19 -$7.47 million ($0.39) -61.03 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vericel and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 3 0 2.60 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Vericel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vericel beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

