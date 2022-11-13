Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Veritone Trading Up 10.2 %

Veritone stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,763.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 35,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $241,202.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,763.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,787 shares of company stock worth $386,235. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 739,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 416,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 96,603 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,017 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

