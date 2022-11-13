Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $10.43 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $68,318.56 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,414.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00349452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00120690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00608409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00237501 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,446,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

