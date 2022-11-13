Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.97 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $83,555.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,886.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00354002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00123602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00775499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00609702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239619 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,440,910 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

