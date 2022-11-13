Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $335.12

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.12 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 407.60 ($4.69). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 399.60 ($4.60), with a volume of 417,344 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

