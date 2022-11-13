Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSP. Craig Hallum started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Viant Technology Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.31.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
