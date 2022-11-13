Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.