Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.68 million.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

