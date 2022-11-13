VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. VIBE has a market cap of $334,880.47 and approximately $0.06 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 55% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00582665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,014.86 or 0.30350086 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.