VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 141,283 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.