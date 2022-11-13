Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Short Interest Up 32.4% in October

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCKAW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

