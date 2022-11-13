VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 122.8% in October

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the October 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

