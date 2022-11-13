Vicus Capital Has $65.80 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $65,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 3,579,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

