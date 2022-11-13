Vicus Capital Invests $3.22 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period.
Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,386. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.
