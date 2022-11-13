Vicus Capital Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

