Vicus Capital Purchases 1,554 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.45. 20,934,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,088,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $87.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.