Vicus Capital Purchases 1,705 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $120.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

