Vicus Capital Purchases 47,675 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.84. 4,828,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,439. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.