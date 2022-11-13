Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 1.03% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 83,241 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:LEMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. 35,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,227. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

