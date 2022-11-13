Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

