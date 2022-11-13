Vicus Capital Sells 20,011 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.30. The company had a trading volume of 575,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,111. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $238.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.72.

