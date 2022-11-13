Vicus Capital Sells 3,090 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

