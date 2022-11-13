Vicus Capital Takes $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $213.08. 731,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,911. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

