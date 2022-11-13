Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 145.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $32,575,500 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

