Virgin Orbit (VORB) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 491 568 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.55%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -114.15% -61.73% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -5.67% -4.82%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.61 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.34

Virgin Orbit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Orbit rivals beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

