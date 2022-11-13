Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08.

