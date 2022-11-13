Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.