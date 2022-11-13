Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBEE. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PBEE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

