Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.