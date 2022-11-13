Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 5,015 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 291,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 106,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.