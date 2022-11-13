Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 52,116 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,116 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 180,898 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

