Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of LLAP opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,085 shares of company stock valued at $591,328.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
