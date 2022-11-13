Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Up 6.1 %

COCO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $596.57 million and a P/E ratio of 82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $147,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $147,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,209 shares of company stock worth $1,241,865 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.