Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vivendi Trading Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:VIVEF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 7,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
About Vivendi
