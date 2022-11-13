Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vivendi Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:VIVEF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 7,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

