Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $316.34

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.34 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.08). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.05), with a volume of 828,073 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.30) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Volution Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.62. The firm has a market cap of £694.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.78.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Volution Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.74), for a total value of £69,988.75 ($80,585.78).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

