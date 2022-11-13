Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,504,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 5,715,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 804.3 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNNVF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays cut Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vonovia from €57.00 ($57.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.