Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $20.58. 1,454,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

