Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Vow has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00005045 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $133.14 million and $397,962.99 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

