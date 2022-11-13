voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Update

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 14.7 %

voxeljet stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

