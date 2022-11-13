Vulcan Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.96 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

