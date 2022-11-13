Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 610.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 213,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WALD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Trading Up 2.8 %

Waldencast Company Profile

Shares of WALD stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.