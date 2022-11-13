Waltonchain Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $629,576.85 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,228,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,253,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

