Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €185.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €135.64 ($135.64) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.69. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($201.01).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

