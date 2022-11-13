Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $277.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.88 and its 200-day moving average is $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

