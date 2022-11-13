WazirX Market Capitalization Hits $59.47 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. WazirX has a market cap of $59.47 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

